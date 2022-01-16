Mauritania/Tunisia: Match Facts - Tunisia V Mauritania

After disappointing identical 1-0 defeats to Mali and Gambia respectively, Tunisia and Mauritania go to TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Group F Match Day 2 with no room for error.

Match Card

Date: 16 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Limbe Stadium, Limbe

Group: F

Match: Tunisia v Mauritania

Here are the Match Facts from Opta

● Tunisia and Mauritania's only previous encounter in the Africa Cup of Nations produced a goalless draw - it was in the group phase of the 2019 tournament.

● Tunisia have lost three consecutive matches at the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since March 1994, they've never lost four in a row in their history in the competition.

● Mauritania are still searching for their first ever win at the Africa Cup of Nations, failing to do so in their four matches to date (D2 L2), while they haven't scored a single goal in their last three games in the competition.

● Tunisia are winless in their last four group stage games at the Africa Cup of Nations (D3 L1), their longest such run without a victory since January 1996 (eight games, D4 L4).

● Tunisia have missed their last two penalties taken in the Africa Cup of Nations, coming into the second round of matches only Ghana (10) have taken more in the competition since 2010 than the Eagles of Carthage (7), while no team has failed to score more than Tunisia in this time (3, level with Senegal).