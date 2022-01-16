Egypt/Guinea Bissau: Egypt Beat Guinea Bissau and Rekindle Hope

15 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

A goal from captain Mohamed Salah (69') gave Egypt victory over Guinea-Bissau in the second round of Group D of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

The Pharaohs can still hope to advance to the next round as the third best team in the group, although they will not guarantee a direct passage to the knockout place.

The Pharaohs came into the game under pressure after losing to Nigeria (1-0) on the first matchday and they needed to beat Guinea-Bissau, who entered this round with a point (1) from a goalless draw against Sudan.

The first sign of danger was given by striker Mohamed Salah, who fired a shot with two minutes after the kick-off. The Djurtus, however did not tremble and took the game in a confident manner.

In the second half, Egypt could have scored early as they were given some opportunities by Guinea-Bissau, but that elusive final touch kept the rampant Pharaohs at bay. Guinea-Bissau played defensive, and inspired Goalkeeper, Jonas Mendes, who on several occasions prevented many goals proved to be an impenetrable wall for Egypt.

Egypt who got a goal through Mo Salah in a move involving Mohamed Elneny and Mahmoud Hassan. Samba Baldé even reduced the deficit, but his goal was cancelled for an infringement.

Meanwhile, Egypt will close out the group stage against Sudan, while Guinea-Bissau will face already-qualified Nigeria.

