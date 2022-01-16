Malawi: 'Hired Thugs' Demolish Buildings in Area 43

Peace is refusing to find a space to settle at Area 43 Sector 8 in Lilongwe where unknown people suspected to be hired thugs have now gone on rampage demolishing houses and fences on selected plots at the area.

The affected plots form part of the land the Head of Presidential Delivery Unit and Chief Advisor to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and International Affairs in State House, Dr. Colleen Zamba, and others are alleged to have illegally acquired and are pushing for their regularization.

The demolition of the structures comes barely a few days after the "genuine plot owners", who are calling themselves Concerned Citizens, vowed to contest the pressure Zamba is exerting on MHC and the Lilongwe City Council to regularize the encroached land.

The Concerned Citizens have accused the "encroachers" of sponsoring the demolition exercise.

"We have seen Mr. Vincent Nyirongo, for instance, bringing his men here to demolish our structures. We reported the matter to police, but we are yet to be assisted," said one of the Concerned Citizens.

But Nyirongo, in a separate interview on Saturday, exonerated himself from the fiasco that is brewing at the area. He said the men suspected to have been hired to demolish houses and fences were builders and labourers to work on his plot.

"The truth of the matter is that said demolished structures fell own their own because they were constructed using mud. Those structures have fallen down because they didn't use cement. Some of our members, too, have had their walls falling down due to the same problem," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Officer in Charge (OC) for Kanengo Police Station, Esther Makalani, said the police were aware of the development.

However, Makalani referred Nyasa Times to Area 18 Police Station whose jurisdiction extends to Area 43.

Area 18 Police Station publicist Salome Zgambo said the station has not yet registered a case in relation to the incident.

"It's possible that they reported the matter to Kanengo Police Station. Once we receive the report, we will share with you the details," said Zgambo.

Last week, senior managers at MHC and LCC confirmed to Nyasa Times that on 6 December 2021, Zamba summoned them to her office at the Capital Hill where threatened to facilitate their dismissal if they continue resisting her directive to regularize the land in question.