Africa: Review of Afcon First-Round Matches - Hitches, Glitches and, of Course, a Little Soccer

analysis

The first round of matches in the group stage of the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) delivered major talking points.

Afcon talking points include a referee blowing his final whistle not once, not twice, but thrice during a game. The opening group matches also saw various tournament favourites struggle to stamp their authority on their matches, something they will all be hoping to - and are likely to - change in the second round.

Blow me down

Despite the likes of Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané as well as Manchester City superstar Riyad Mahrez gracing the tournament to represent their respective countries, it was Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe who stole the limelight after a shocking display of officiating in a Group F game between Mali and Tunisia.

Sikazwe, who is not a novice and turned out at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, shockingly blew his whistle for the match to end - with five minutes left to the full 90. Following the obvious disdain from both teams, play resumed. The referee, however, was not done yet.

He once again prematurely ended the match when he blew his whistle with 45 seconds left until the...