Tunisia: President Kaïs Saïed Chairs Cabinet Meeting

15 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed expressed his rejection of any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Tunisia.

Speaking as he presided over Cabinet meeting Saturday at the Palace of Carthage, he stressed the indivisibility of the state and its laws and the unity of its people.

The President of the Republic said he will be uncompromising with those who seek to harm the state or instrumentalize its apparatuses for personal gain. "The services of the state must remain public and neutral," he said.

He urged "honest" judges to take initiatives and be a force of proposal, calling them to actively contribute to the reform of the sector to establish a fair justice.

In addition, President Saied sent a reassuring message to businessmen, saying penal reconciliation aims primarily to recover "money stolen from the Tunisian people."

He also called for drafting new provisions organizing the distribution channels of commodities and accelerating the establishment of the Higher Council of Education

The Cabinet meeting approved eight draft laws and presidential decrees.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X