Tunis/Tunisia — A meeting between President Kais Saied and Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Taboubi took place on Saturday, said UGTT Deputy Secretary General Sami Tahri.

The meeting discussed the general situation in the country, added Tahri. Both sides also reviewed other issues, including the political situation and the social tension in the country as well as the current economic situation, the same source added.