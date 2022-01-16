Tunisia: Conect Calls for Deferring Implementation of Article 52 of Finance Act 2022

15 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Confederation of Tunisian Citizen Enterprises (CONECT) stressed the need to postpone the implementation of the provisions of Article 52 of the Finance Act 2022, on the cancellation of VAT imposition on international companies and exporting companies.

CONECT recommended, in a statement at the end of its board and its annual general assembly meeting held virtually on Saturday to open a dialogue on Article 52 at a time when investors voice their concern about the application of this article on industrial exporting companies.

Participants in this meeting, which brought together members of the national executive board, presidents of regional offices, professional groups and partners, focused on the main activities of the organization, addressing mainly issues related to the general situation of the country and particularly the economic, social and health situation.

CONECT expressed its concern about the continuing economic and financial crisis in Tunisia but also the deterioration of the business climate at a time when the pandemic of COVID-19 is gaining ground.

It has also expressed its concern about the continuity of the tax pressure, given its negative impact on the national economic fabric by promoting the development of the parallel economy, and the absence of the principle of tax justice.

The organisation warned against the priority of rationalising the subsidy system in connection with the problems related to the bread sector but also the difficulties related to the energy deficit and stalling renewable energy projects.

It stressed the need to reassure investors and accelerate negotiations with international organisations and the supervision of SMEs, but also to address the structural crisis that the tourism sector and find radical solutions to the legislative blockage that hinders the development of renewable energy projects.

CONECT also emphasised the need to undertake deep tax reforms, to accelerate the pace of dematerialization of the administration and to strengthen the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, as the only solution to get out of the health crisis and the perverse economic effects.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X