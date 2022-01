Tunis/Tunisia — Director General of Studies at the Ministry of Education Bouzid Nsiri said Saturday 122 schools and 373 classrooms have been shut down, in application of the health protocol because of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nsiri added that employees will be allowed access to educational institutions only after presentation of the health passport.

7364 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in schools from September 15, 2021 until Friday, January 14, 2022, according to Nsiri.