Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Sunday Meeting of Council of Ministers

15 January 2022
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will chair Sunday a meeting of the Council of Ministers devoted to discuss the draft law on judicial division and presentations relating to several sectors, said Saturday the Presidency of the Republic in a statement.

"President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune will chair, on Sunday 16th January, 2022, a meeting of the Council of Ministers devoted to discuss the draft law on judicial division and presentation relating to sectors of interior, agriculture, public works, labor, employment, social security and housing," said the source.

