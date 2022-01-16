Mali/Gambia: Match Facts - Gambia V Mali

15 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

After two identical 1-0 victories in the opening match day, Gambia and Mali enter the second round of Group F matches with high hopes of another win that could see them paving the way towards the next round in style.

Match Card

Date: 16 January 2022

Time: 14:00 local time (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Limbe Stadium, Limbe

Group: F

Match: Gambia v Mali

Following are the Match Facts from Opta

● This will be the first encounter between Gambia and Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations.

● After their 1-0 victory against Mauritania, Gambia are looking to become the first debutants to win their first two matches at the Africa Cup of Nations since Equatorial Guinea in 2012.

● Mali have won three of their last five matches at the Africa Cup of Nations (D1 L1), as many victories as in their previous 15 in the competition (D8 L4).

● Mali are looking to win their opening two games of an Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004, when they went on to finish fourth.

● Since 2010, Mali have scored 21 of their 31 Africa Cup of Nations goals (68%) in the second half of games, coming into the second round of matches, only Côte d'Ivoire (25) have scored more in this time.

