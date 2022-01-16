Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Thirty-one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Center and Testing Stations in the Central Region.

Out of these, one patient is from Quarantine Center and thirty patients from Testing Stations in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, fifty-nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 78 years old patient from the Central Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 8,255 while the number of deaths has risen to 86.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 8,876.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

15 January 2022