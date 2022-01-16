Kenya: Kalonzo Walks Tight Rope in Ukambani Politics

Nairobi — Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is a worried man.

Worried because of the political divisions in his Ukambani backyard which he once controlled as the region's political supremo.

But today, things are different.

He is nolonger able to convince elected leaders to sing his song and time is running out.

With just seven months to the General Election in August, Kalonzo has tough choices to make.

He either sticks to his pledge to be on the presidential ballot, support ODM leader Raila Odinga whom he supported in the last election or jump ship to Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

With all these scenarios, it is perhaps the reason he called a meeting at his Yatta farm in Machakos on Saturday bringing together local elected leaders, aspirants, and elders.

Political observers will be watching to see if Governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) who are allied to Odinga's Azimio la Umoja will attend the meeting.

"We are leaders from that region and I can tell you that there is no threat at all on Kalonzo and he does not need to prove anything," Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo jr said ahead of the meeting.