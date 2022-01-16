Congo-Kinshasa: Lakes in the Democratic Republic of Congo Are Contested Spaces. Here's Why

Steve Evans/ Flickr
Boats on Lake Kivu.
16 January 2022
The Conversation Africa (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ozayr Patel

The lakes of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) play a big part in people's lives - socially, politically and economically. But lake fishing communities find themselves at the intersection of geography, war and authority, as rebel groups and conservation managers also claim spaces and resources.

By some estimates there are over 70 armed groups in the country, led by warlords, traditional tribal elders, village heads and politically motivated resistance fighters.

Lake Edward is also a conservation area and park managers try to limit the illegal fishing there. This creates conflict too. People who live around the lake and depend on it for livelihoods have to deal with both rebel groups and park management.

In today's episode of Pasha, Esther Marijnen, assistant professor in sociology of development and change at Wageningen University, takes us through her research on the topic. It's important to get a historical perspective, she says, to understand why the conflict persists.

Listen here.

Photo "The fishing village of Kavanyongi on the northern shores of Lake Edward" by Brent Stirton/Getty Images for WWF-Canon. Found on Getty Images.

Music "Happy African Village" by John Bartmann, found on FreeMusicArchive.org licensed under CC0 1.

"African Moon" by John Bartmann, found on FreeMusicArchive.org licensed under CC0 1.

Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor, The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation Africa under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Conversation Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X