Nigeria: Insecurity - 20 Killed As Fatal Attacks By Non-State Actors Reduce Last Week Across Nigeria

At least 20 people were killed by non-state actors in three attacks across Nigeria last week (January 9 - 15).

A review of the incidents indicates a significant decline when compared to the previous week when over 200 people were killed in six attacks.

One of those killed last week was a police officer.

The three cases were recorded in the North-central and South-east, the four other zones recorded no incident.

The Northwest zone - which has been the epicentre of violence by armed terror groups operating as bandits, who have killed hundreds of people in the past few months - witnessed no reported killings last week. However, there were multiple cases of kidnappings in the region during the period.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

18 in Plateau

At least 18 people were killed after armed bandits invaded Ancha community in Miango district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The report said the attack on the community occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday and lasted over two hours.

Farmlands, vehicles and over 100 residential homes, and other valuables, were destroyed during the attack.

One in Abuja

A young man, identified as Mohammed, was shot dead while driving on a highway in the Federal Capital Territory.

Mohammed was said to have been in a car with his friend, a member of the National Youths Service Corps who was in uniform, when a yet-to-be-identified person shot at them.

The suspect was said to have overtaken them before pulling the trigger.

One in Imo

A police inspector attached to the Mgbidi Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State was shot dead during an attack on the police facility by some gunmen.

The attack, which happened at about 9 p.m. on Friday, left another officer injured, the report said.

Imo, like other states in the South-east, has experienced fatal attacks on police facilities and other public facilities. Dozens of people including security officials have been killed in such attacks. The attacks are often linked to the outlawed pro-Biafra group, IPOB.

A few days ago, an Improvised Explosive Device was thrown into a police facility in Imo State by gunmen. No life was lost in the attack, according to the police.

Zero case in terrorized North-west

Most states in the North-west and North-central regions, especially Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kebbi and Niger, have been experiencing attacks by terror groups, otherwise known as bandits, who kidnap and sometimes kill their victims.

Unlike previous weeks where the tallies of fatalities are dominated by victims of banditry attacks, no case was recorded last week. It is unclear if this is because of the ongoing military operation in the region which the military says has intensified and achieved some successes including killing some leaders of bandits.