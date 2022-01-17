Nigeria: Four Kidnapped Students of Federal University of Lafia Regain Freedom - Official

16 January 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

According to the university's spokesperson, the students were released at the late hours of January 15.

The Management of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) says the four students of the institution who were abducted on January 13 have been released by their abductors.

The announcement of their release was contained in a statement signed by Abubakar Ibrahim, Head, Information and Public Relations Unit of the institution and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Lafia.

He added that, Shehu Abdul-Rahman, the vice chancellor of the university, expressed gratitude to the state government and the public for their contributions, prayers and support during the trying moment.

He further said that the VC expressed appreciation to the security agencies for their timely interventions that led to the quick and safe return of the students.

"Consequently upon their release, the students have undergone medical checks and they were all found to be in good conditions to immediately resume their studies.

He called on the students to remain calm and go about their normal activities on both campuses of the University.

He therefore assured the parents, students and the public of the institution's commitment to make lives and property safe in and around the campuses.

(NAN)

