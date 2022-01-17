Nigeria: Five Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists Killed As Troops Repel Attack in Borno

16 January 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The Nigerian Army has said its troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have repelled an attack on Biu town, Borno State.

A statement by the Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, a brigadier general, on Sunday, said the attack was carried out by the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on Saturday.

This comes a day after the terrorists released a video that went viral on social media where the Tukur Buratai Institute for War and Peace, a research institute of the Nigerian Army University located in Buratai village, Biu LGA, was attacked.

In the video, the terrorists were seen destroying equipment and bringing down flags hoisted in the institute.

But Mr Nwachukwu said the terrorists met their Waterloo when the troops engaged them in superior gunfire killing five of the terrorists on the spot.

The terrorists were said to have taken to their heels when they could not bear the heat.

Read full statement:

OPERATION HADIN KAI: DECISIVE BLOW, AS TROOPS NEUTRALIZE BHT/ISWAP TERRORISTS IN BIU ATTEMPTED INFILTRATION

Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force(JTF) North East(NE) Operation HADIN KAI(OPHK) have dealt decisively with Boko Haram(BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province(ISWAP) terrorists, who made frantic attempt to infiltrate the ancient town of Biu, Borno State.

The criminal elements met their Waterloo, when the gallant troops of 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery Regiment swiftly routed them in a failed incursion at Maina Hari village in Biu on Saturday15 January 2022.

In the intense battle, troops unleashed superior fire power on the terrorists, neutralizing five BH/ISWAP terrorists, compelling others to withdraw in disarray..

The gallant troops also captured from the terrorists, one gun truck, one Deshka M Anti Aircraft Gun, one HK 21 Machine Gun, one Rocket Propelled Grenade Bomb, 137 rounds of 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft Rounds amongst others. Troops are currently in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

16 January 2022

