Nigeria: Direct Primaries - Twitter Users Want National Assembly to Override Buhari

16 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rejoice Iliya

Nigerians, on Twitter, have asked the National Assembly to override President Muhammadu Buhari on the Electoral Bill.

The National Assembly had transmitted the electoral act amendment bill to the president for assent, on November 19, 2021.

The president, however, withheld assent to the bill, stating that the clause recommending direct primary for political parties "violates the spirit of democracy".

Electronic transmission of election results and compulsory direct primaries for political parties are among the amendments proposed by the national assembly.

In a Twitter poll conducted ahead of YIAGA's town hall meeting on Electoral Bill, 59.1 respondents asked the National Assembly to override the president.

Twitter users were asked, "Should NASS override the President or allow parties select between direct or indirect primaries? "YES, Override the President. NO, Allow Political Parties to select between direct or indirect primaries."

Some of the users gave reasons for their stance on the electoral bill.

For instance, the Twitter user, Iro Bala with the handle, @Ibal30 tweeted, "I vote yes because I believe we have to start doing the unthinkable to get to the promised land."

Having an opposing view another Twitter user, Aghaji via the handle Albazzini, tweeted, "What are they overriding... Oyes..nass.. overriding fireee... make I hear word." (sic)

Following the president's rejection of the bill, eight CSOs, including Yiaga Africa, had highlighted errors and contradictions in the rejected electoral act amendment bill.

The CSOs advised the national assembly to correct the mistakes before resubmitting to Buhari.

By 7pm on Sunday, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political party representatives, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders will deliberate on the bill.

The event will be transmitted across television stations and online. You can also get updates on Daily Trust's website and social media handles.

