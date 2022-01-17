Nigeria: Zamfara Residents Protest Over Bandits' Attacks

Gusau — Residents of Nahuche community in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Sunday staged a peaceful protest in Gusau, demanding authorities to urgently beef up security in the community over incessant attacks by armed men.

The protesters who were at the Government House and led by a former chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area Musa Abdullahi Manager said attacks on the community and kidnapping for ransom had also become a daily affair.

"In the past three years, the community has suffered about 12 attacks with many people killed or kidnapped and about N100 million was paid as ransom and for taking care of vigilantes but the assaults on the community continue unabated.

"The criminals invaded the community and abducted some people and N5 million was paid as ransom but they refused to release the captives instead they demanded two brand new motorbikes again.

"As the negotiations were going on, the armed men returned and kidnapped eight more residents and they are yet to demand ransom.

"We have about 13 people with the bandits and we implore authorities to rescue them," he said.

He explained that a businessman, Alhaji Hadi Babban Gebe, was abducted recently and the bandits demanded N35 million.

He added that they killed the captive even after collecting the ransom.

"Many people are deserting the community because of the unending attacks despite the residents' huge investment in security as many vigilantes were recruited.

"We are demanding a permanent deployment of security forces to the community.

"We have acknowledged the efforts of both state and federal government in tackling security challenges, but the case of Nahuche community calls for serious attention otherwise the whole community will be deserted in near future," he warned.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, could not be reached for comments at the time of filing this report.