Nigeria: UAE Shuns Nigeria, Lifts Travel Ban On Ghana, 4 Others

Emirates Airlines schedule flights have resumed in Ghana and four other African countries slammed with travel restrictions by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) even as uncertainty surrounds the resumption of flights to Nigeria.

The UAE had on December 27, 2021, added Ghana, and eight other countries to its no-fly list prompting the country's carrier, the Emirates, to suspend flights to the countries.

According to an update on the Emirates website, resumption of passenger services from Guinea, Uganda, Ghana, Cote D'Ivoire and Angola commenced January 13.

Travel agents who spoke with our correspondent said there was uncertainty over the resumption of Emirates flights in Nigeria.

The federal government had in December suspended Emirates' winter schedule in retaliation for the refusal of the Sharjah Airport Authorities to grant Nigeria's carrier, Air Peace, the three slots it requested for.

But the suspension was lifted after the Dubai Airport authorities granted Air Peace seven slots.

Just as operators were anxious about the resumption of flights between the two countries, the UAE authorities imposed a fresh restriction on Nigerian and other African countries as part of its Omicron travel ban to contain the spread of the COVID-19 variant.