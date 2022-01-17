Nigeria: P-Square Announces Upcoming World Tour

16 January 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Nigerian Singers P-Square has a announced that there will be a 'P- Square World Tour' coming up later in the year.

One half of the singing duo Peter Okoye popularly known as 'Mr P' shared the news via a post on social media on Friday 14, January 2022.

The singer wrote "PSQUARE World Tour LOADING... " on his twitter handle. Though the dates and cities are yet to be announced but fans of the singing duo are already looking forward to the tour.

Peter and Paul Okoye, P-Square headlined their first show in Nigeria since their reunion, at the Livespot X Festival on December 26, 2021.

The duo performed to a packed crowd of screaming and passionate fans who sang along to every nostalgic hit the twins threw at them -- the emotion in the hall was cranked up when P-Square paused during their set, went down on both knees and apologized to their fans for the split.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X