Nigeria: P-Square Announces Upcoming World Tour

Nigerian Singers P-Square has a announced that there will be a 'P- Square World Tour' coming up later in the year.

One half of the singing duo Peter Okoye popularly known as 'Mr P' shared the news via a post on social media on Friday 14, January 2022.

The singer wrote "PSQUARE World Tour LOADING... " on his twitter handle. Though the dates and cities are yet to be announced but fans of the singing duo are already looking forward to the tour.

Peter and Paul Okoye, P-Square headlined their first show in Nigeria since their reunion, at the Livespot X Festival on December 26, 2021.

The duo performed to a packed crowd of screaming and passionate fans who sang along to every nostalgic hit the twins threw at them -- the emotion in the hall was cranked up when P-Square paused during their set, went down on both knees and apologized to their fans for the split.