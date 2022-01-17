Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - 28 Groups Converge On Kano for Osinbajo

16 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim, and, Zahraddeen Yakubu Shuaibu

No fewer than 28 groups from across Nigeria have converged in Kano to declare support for Nigeria's Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo, to run for the office of the president in the 2023 general elections.

The meeting, which saw the groups merge under an umbrella, 'The New Tribe', saw delegations from all the geo-political zones of the country come together to drum support for Osinbajo, who is yet to officially indicate interest in running for the highest office.

In their separate remarks, former Kano State Deputy Governor, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, and the member representing Tarauni federal constituency, Hafizu Kawu, said Osinbajo's rise to prominence was not a fluke or a national infatuation but the consequence of his remarkable skills.

They described him as a keen intellect, with noble intentions and the wit and grace to express them in ways that have inspired millions across the country.

The coordinator of the groups, Anwar Hassan, said they gathered to declare 100 percent to Osinbajo for his worthiness that was since realized in his diligent service to the nation as a Vice president.

In his keynote address, a former senator representing Osun Central, Professor Sola Adeyeye, said Nigeria had been calling for a new tribe "where no one is pulled down on account of differences in ethnicity or religion" for over six decades.

Speaking on why the new tribe chose Kano as its launching ground, Adeyeye described the state as a city, 'constantly pregnant, with other cities incubated within its womb'.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X