Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - 28 Groups Converge On Kano for Osinbajo

No fewer than 28 groups from across Nigeria have converged in Kano to declare support for Nigeria's Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo, to run for the office of the president in the 2023 general elections.

The meeting, which saw the groups merge under an umbrella, 'The New Tribe', saw delegations from all the geo-political zones of the country come together to drum support for Osinbajo, who is yet to officially indicate interest in running for the highest office.

In their separate remarks, former Kano State Deputy Governor, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, and the member representing Tarauni federal constituency, Hafizu Kawu, said Osinbajo's rise to prominence was not a fluke or a national infatuation but the consequence of his remarkable skills.

They described him as a keen intellect, with noble intentions and the wit and grace to express them in ways that have inspired millions across the country.

The coordinator of the groups, Anwar Hassan, said they gathered to declare 100 percent to Osinbajo for his worthiness that was since realized in his diligent service to the nation as a Vice president.

In his keynote address, a former senator representing Osun Central, Professor Sola Adeyeye, said Nigeria had been calling for a new tribe "where no one is pulled down on account of differences in ethnicity or religion" for over six decades.

Speaking on why the new tribe chose Kano as its launching ground, Adeyeye described the state as a city, 'constantly pregnant, with other cities incubated within its womb'.