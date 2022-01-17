Nigeria: Zulum Raises Committee for Borno's 25-Year Dev't Plan

Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has inaugurated the Borno State Advisory Committee on Governance and Development to make Borno a favoured destination for businesses, investors, and partners that will ensure supremacy of the rule of law.

The Committee is headed by Ambassador Usman Sarki as the Chairman while Muhammad Bukar Badiya is the Secretary.

Inaugurating the 10-man Advisory Committee at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Zulum said his administration is committed at creating people's inclusiveness and opportunity of control over their affairs.

The governor listed four specific terms of reference to advise the Governor on governance and development issues that will fast track the renaissance and development of Borno State.

To explore potential National and Global opportunities including the Private Sector that will support the implementation of the Borno State 25 Years Development Plan.

Others are to advise the Governor and explore opportunities on strengthening Government institutions for improved effectiveness and efficiency. Actively champion and seek opportunities for Climate Action and Environmental Protection for Borno State. Be champions for the Borno State 25 years Development Plan, and 10 years Strategic Transformation Initiatives.

The committee chairman assured the Governor that the Committee is clear about their responsibilities, and will be committed to bring out collective experiences and knowledge to support the government.