Kenya: DP Ruto to Hold Mega-Rally in Babu Owino's Turf

16 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto was on Sunday set to hold a mega rally at the Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi's Embakasi East Constituency which is represented in Parliament by the ODM's Babu Owino.

The United Democratic Party urged its supporters in the city to make their way to the Jacaranda Grounds for a dialogue about the future of the city and the country.

"Let's meet at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East for a dialogue about the future of Kanairo and the country. Share your thoughts on how we can make the great city of Kanairo better. We are listening!" read the UDA poster

The Jacaranda rally is a culmination of a series of political meetings he has held in Nairobi this week.

The venue is perhaps best remembered for the drama that surrounded it in the aftermath of the 2017 General Election whereby truck loads of faeces was dumped at the ground in efforts to prevent ODM leader Raila Odinga from holding a Political rally.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino in 2020 cautioned Ruto and his allies against distributing their wheelbarrows in the constituency.

In a tweet, Owino noted that if the team distributing wheelbarrows does so in Embakasi East, he will dismantle the wheelbarrows and send them to Ruto's Sugoi home.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X