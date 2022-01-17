Kenya: Kalonzo Unveils 2022 Presidential Bid

Nairobi — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared that he will be contesting for the 2022 presidential elections.

This pronouncement comes amidst speculations that the former Vice President was planning to shelve his presidential bid in support of Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja movement

Musyoka who was speaking on Saturday during a meeting with Ukambani leaders at his Yatta farm, pleaded with Kenyans to give him the opportunity to unite the country pointing out his successful involvement in peace missions in DRC, Somalia and South Sudan which has been marred with conflicts.

"I am running for president because I am one of you; I am running for President because I believe and love this nation; I am running for President my fellow Kenyans because I have seen what fear and hatred and mismanagement and killings can bring to our nation," Musyoka declared.

The Wiper party leader called on Kenyans to make the right choice of leaders during the 2022 elections in a bid to end graft in government institutions.

"The time to bring to an end the culture of political deception and deceit, the culture of corruption, endless corruption, the culture of denying people, the whole nation, fifty something millions of us, languishing in poverty because of corruption, the time has come to put an end to this," he said.

He further dismissed the 2-horse race narrative terming it antagonistic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The former vice president further said that he had the community blessings to contest for the country's top seat in August 2022 which marks the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta's 10 year-term at the helm.

"If it is the community saying we will go to statehouse, this journey is possible. (hii Safari tutaweza. Tunaenda Pamoja atuendi Pamoja? Mtakua waoga ama wajasiri?" he stated.

Musyoka also assured the Wiper party members free and fair nominations insisting that there will be no favoritism of any candidate.

Businessman Wanjigi who also graced the event took a swipe at ODM party leader Raila Odinga for pursuing the handshake deal with president Uhuru Kenyatta without involving other Nasa principles.

" In regards to the handshake he (Odinga) should have involved his generals because they are saying it was a peace handshake, he left them behind and took with him his 'family'," Wanjigi who has also declared interest in the presidency said.

Present in the event were Makueni Women representative Rose Museo, Senators Enoch Kiio (Kitui), Agnes Kavindu (Machakos) and Sylvia Kasanga (nominated).

The Members of the National assembly who graced the event were Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Stephen Mule (Matungulu) Makali Mulu ( Kitui Central) Jessica Mbalu(Kibwezi) and Erastus Kivasu (Mbooni).

Three Ukambani governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) who are allied to Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja missed the event.