Kenya: 5,000 Farmers to Benefit From KCB Foundation Sh50 Million Programme

Nairobi Kenya — More than 5,000 farmers in the livestock value chain are set to benefit from KCB Foundation's Sh50million Mifugo Ni Mali programme which will provide support in the form working capital and asset-based financing across 20 counties.

The foundation aims to enhance the commercialization and output of the farmers through Farmer Co-operative Organizations in the livestock value chain by enhancing market access and income opportunities for farmers across the country.

A total of 70 farmer co-operatives will be trained this year, followed by market linkages access through the extensive KCB network, as well as implementation of sustainable livestock production in light of the climate change which has affected food production.

KCB Foundation Chief of Party Caroline Wanjeri noted that working through cooperatives will provide a learning environment to maximize on value addition, enabling farmers to realize their potential.

"Farmer producer organizations in the livestock value chain experience challenges in accessing credit from banks due to their unstructured nature. The training will encompass governance, member equity and capitalization, financial and credit management, market performance, legal and regulatory needs, gender inclusion, and value addition," added Wanjeri.

The first phase of the programme is under implementation in 10 counties; Laikipia, Baringo, Samburu, Taita Taveta, Narok, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Marsabit.

The second phase of the programme will roll out in Isiolo, Wajir, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Turkana, West Pokot, Busia, Mandera and Kitui.

The Mifugo Ni Mali programme was launched in 2014 as an Enterprise Development programme working with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) focusing on four value-chains: meat, dairy, apiculture and aquaculture.