Kenya: Covid-19 Positivity Slows to 7.8% in Kenya as 310 Cases Recorded

16 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Kenya recorded 310 new Coronavirus cases Sunday from a sample size of 3, 961 tested within 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases represent a positivity rate of 7.8 per cent.

"The cumulative number of recoveries stand at 284,727 of whom 233,586 are from home-based care and isolation while 51,141 recovered from the hospital," read the daily update from the Ministry of Health.

By Sunday, 1,042 patients were admitted to various health facilities countrywide. 10,664 others are under home-based isolation and care programs.

Kagwe further added that 53 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 51 others are on ventilatory support. Two are on supplemental oxygen.

A total of 11 million vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 6.2 million are partially vaccinated while 4.8 million are fully vaccinated.

Another 30,245 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years.

