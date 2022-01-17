Kenya: Homeboyz Hit KCB to Go Five Clear as Gor Beat Talanta

16 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Yema Mwamba scored twice as Kakamega Homeboyz opened a five-point gap on top of the FKF Premier League with a 3-2 win over fellow title contenders KCB at the Kasarani Annex on Sunday.

The victory on the road takes Homeboyz to 31 points, six ahead of City Stars who moved to second after beating defending champions Tusker FC 1-0 at Ruaraka.

Meanwhile, record champions Gor Mahia moved up to third with their second win in a row after edging out newbies Talanta FC 2-0.

At the same time, Wazito FC bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Nzoia Sugar as they rose back to winning ways just after sacking head coach Francis Kimanzi and his technical bench.

In Kakamega, Bandari FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Vihiga Bullets who claimed yet another positive result.

-More to follow

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X