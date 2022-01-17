Kenya: Final Mass Voter Registration Kicks Off January 17

16 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is set to roll out the second phase of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration and Diaspora voter registration.

The exercise which begins on Monday until February 6 comes after the Commission failed to meet its target of registering 4.5 million after registering 800,462 new voters.

Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati says mass listing for Kenyan citizens residing in the East African Community, United Kingdom, United States of America, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, South Sudan and Germany will begin on January 21 and end on February 6.

IEBC Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera stressed on the need for voter registration and the importance of youth's peaceful participation in electoral processes both as voters and most importantly as candidates for various posts obtainable through election and or nomination.

Voter registration apathy is a growing concern particularly after the commission failed to meet its target in the last registration.

