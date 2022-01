Nairobi — Hungarian President János Áder arrived in Kenya late Sunday for a four-day state visit.

Ader who was accompanied by First Lady Anita Herczegh jetted in on an Air Force jet.

He was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo.

Áder will hold bilateral talks with his host President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday morning.