Somalia: Government Spokesperson, Former Journalist Injured in Somalia Bombing

@SomaliPM / Twitter
Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble used Twitter to condemn an attack on government spokesman and former journalist Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu.
16 January 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Harun Maruf

A suicide bomber in the Somali capital has injured government spokesman and former journalist Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu.

Witnesses told VOA Somali that a suicide bomber ran toward Moalimuu's vehicle in central Mogadishu and detonated an explosive vest.

Moalimuu sustained injuries to the hand and leg from shrapnel from the device.

The Somali militant group al-Shabab immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Moalimuu has survived at least three previous al-Shabab attacks, and tweeted "It was a lucky escape" after surviving one in 2016.

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has condemned the "odious terrorist attack" that targeted Moalimuu. Roble said Moalimuu is in stable condition and wished him a quick recovery.

Moalimuu is a former journalist for the BBC Somali Service. He also led the Federation of Somali Journalists a national union of professional journalists in Somalia, before joining the government.

A person-borne homemade bomb, used increasingly in recent months by al-Shabab, targeted Moalimuu, according to security sources.

On November 20, a similar device killed journalist and director of Somali government radio Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled "Abdiaziz Africa" in Mogadishu. Today's attack appeared to use the same technique.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X