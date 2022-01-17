Nigeria: Twitter Now Allows Users to Record Spaces

16 January 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

<i>Last October, Twitter announced the introduction of recording to a limited number of hosts</sub>

Android and iOS users can now record meetings, conversations and other related sessions on <a target="_blank" href="http://twitter.com">Twitter</a> Spaces, <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/TwitterSpaces/status/1481710633267703808">the company has</a> said.

Twitter says users will be able to choose to record a Space when they're setting one up and the recording will be available for public playback for 30 days after the space has ended.

Users who are in a Space that's being recorded will be notified of such recording by an icon at the top of the Space.

Details of how the new feature works was made available in a <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/TwitterSupport/status/1481711244105158660">tweet from Twitter's support account</a>.

Last October, Twitter announced the introduction of recording to a limited number of hosts, promising the feature would be available to all hosts within a few weeks.

The company has been consistently adding features to Spaces since it launched.

It recently opened up the ability for everyone on Android and iOS to be able to host a Space, unlike before when such function was available only to users with 600 followers or more.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X