Nigeria: Tinubu Visits Katsina Gov, Says Nigeria Will Win War Against Insecurity

Mr Tinubu urged the Federal Government to use all necessary means to eliminate the bandits.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, says Nigeria will win the ongoing war against banditry, kidnapping, killing and other security challenges facing the country.

Mr Tinubu gave this assurance on Sunday when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State over the recent assassination of his Commissioner for Science and Technology, Rabe Nasir.

According to him, the country is larger and greater than those criminals, therefore, the Federal Government should adopt all the necessary measures to eliminate them.

"It is also a very trying period for Katsina State, as it is going through a lot of security challenges. Please, whatever happens to one of us, happens to all of us.

"Let us be vigilant to help our country, let us preach peace and a change of mind to those who are determined to bring terrorism, kidnapping and evil doings to our midst.

"I urge the Federal Government, under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari as the Commander Chief of the Armed Forces, to use all necessary means to eliminate these people.

"We share and we will continue to pray with the Katsina Government and also the people of the state to conquer the evil of kidnapping s and the killing of innocent people," Mr Tinubu.

In his response, Governor Masari noted that the current security challenges in the state started with cattle rustling, which he described as "community banditry".

He said the bandits lived within the community and were not invading from the forest.

He, however, said that with time the forest became a place where the criminals, such as kidnappers, hid their victims until ransom is paid for them.

"What we have discovered is that the majority of what is going on now is community banditry. So, we have community issues which we have to resolve before going forward," the governor said. (NAN)

Katsina is one of the north-west states constantly being attacked by bandits and cattle rustlers

Several efforts by security personnel to contain them have not yielded much results as banditry and kidnapping have remained unabated in the state.

