Ethiopia: News - Balderas for Genuine Democracy Calls On Federal Government to Destroy TPLF

14 January 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — At a press briefing held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, Balderas for the Genuine Democracy Party (Balderas) whose leaders Eskindir Nega and four others were recently released criticized the federal government's order to prevent defense forces from entering the Tigray region and release TPLF's former senior leaders. "The federal government should go as far as it can to exterminate TPLF," the party said.

"The federal government's decision to wind up military operations before ensuring the sovereignty of the nation is very dangerous," the party said, adding, "The TPLF still has the military capacity that threatens the nation's integrity," Balderas stated.

Balderas also criticized the release of top TPLF leaders who were freed on the same day as Balderas leaders. "The discontinuation of their charges defies the rule of law," the party said.

The founder and chairman of the party leader, Eskinder Nega said," The government can not be limited by borders." He continued, "The ruling party might have made the decision, but the government can not be afforded this choice. The Prime Minister must keep the promise he made to protect the nation," Eskinder said.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

