Nigeria Is Not for Sale, Says Osinbajo Support Group

Kano — The Vice President Yemi Osibanjo Support Group has declared that Nigeria is not for sale and urged him to answer the call of Nigerians to run for 2023 presidential elections.

The support group tagged Nigerian Tribe, rose from a two-day meeting in Kano, dissociated itself from any agreement from any secret quarter that might secretly favor other candidates than Osinbajo.

The House of Representatives member from Kaltungo Federal Constituency in Gombe State, Mr. Karu Simon Elisha, told reporters in Kano on behalf of the group that "on the issue of negotiation, it could a previous practice but presently Nigeria is not for sale"

Elisha said: "We say no to any agreement prior to this generation. This generation must decide who leads them and not those who decide their future behind them.

"Professor Osinbajo to yield our call to vie for the Presidency. We know his competence and capability and we are waiting for him to decide."

According to him, "Osinbajo is very brilliant and humble. He always acts intelligently."

Asked on who is bankrolling the support group, Elisha reaffirmed that "we don't mind who is bankrolling the movement but we are after quality and continuity in governance."

Earlier, Professor David T. Eyenobo of Osinbajo Grassroots Support, read the communiqué and declared their total support for Professor Yemi Osinbajo to run for the office of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria."

"We enjoined all Nigerians, civil society organisations, professional bodies, market men and women, students and our teaming youths to lend their voices to the command of history by ensuring the seamless emergence of Professor Osinbajo as President of Nigeria come 2023.

"The conference of Nigerians under Tribes urges the party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to make the best choice and nominate Professor Yemi Osinbajo as its presidential candidate for 2023 elections for consolidation and continuity of the APC overall stability.