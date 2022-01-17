Rwanda: Mukura Host Police in Crunch Encounter

Mukura Victory Sports will be looking to collect maximum points on Monday when they welcome Police to Huye Stadium in a match-day 12 clash.

The two sides have been playing some delightful football in recent weeks, and their encounter promises to be laced with plenty of action and entertainment.

Police are fifth on the league log with 19 points having won five games, drawn four and lost two; whereas Mukura have also lifted themselves after a poor start to the campaign and they are now eighth with 13 points and a game in hand.

Certainly one man who has been very key to the fortunes of Mukura is William Opoku-Mensah. The nimble footed attacker remains the heart and soul of the Huye-based club.

Opoku-Mensah revealed that preparations for the game have been good and they are going all out for a win.

"The league's recent break in the league is going to affect most of the clubs now that we are back. Notwithstanding, we have had good preparations towards the game with Police and we will go out for a win and three points," Opoku-Mensah told Times Sport over the weekend.

On the part of Police, Muhadjiri Hakizimana will be the man to watch. The talented forward has scored four goals so far this season, and is one of the league's best players after 11 match rounds.

It will be interesting to see how Mukura defenders, who at times seem to be in wonderland, handle the indefatigable Hakizimana.

Generally, the game will be a dicey duel. The side that convert their chances and remain resolute at the back will carry the day.