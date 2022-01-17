Malawi: Ras Peter Kansengwa Voted Best Freelance Photographer of the Year 2021

Social media and photography enthusiasts have named Ras Peter Kansengwa as overall winner of the Best Photographer of the Year Awards 2021 for what they say is "professionalism, originality, composition and technical proficiency."

The enthusiasts' platform is behind an annual photo festival as well as selects best pictures to come up with the best photographer.

One of the enthusiasts Felix Katemula said Kansengwa won the hearts of many because of the quality pictures he takes and timely delivery of the same to his clients.

"We have decided to honour Ras Peter Kansengwa because he has demonstrated professionalism, dedication to his career and his endless hunger for excellence. I believe this will motivate him to do even more in 2022," said Katemula.

Kansengwa described the recognition and honour as a moment of exceeding joy to him and his family.

The celebrated photographer said he will soon introduce free photography tutorials to show his appreciation for the honour.

"I be providing free photography training to young people in all the districts in Malawi. All the interested candidates can do is to simply organize transport and meals for me and I will be in their district at any requested time," said Kansengwa.

He said the initiative will also contribute to the social and economic empowerment of young people in Malawi.