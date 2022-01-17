Tanzania: Over 70 CCM Members Wants to Be the Next National Assembly Speaker

CHAMA cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has raised 70m/- in five days after it invited its qualified members to vie for the next National Assembly Speaker.

At least 71 members including youth and women took the nomination forms worth 1m/-. Deputy Assembly Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson, Members of Parliament, former cabinet ministers, and university students made the hard decision to seek the party's endorsement.

This follows the decision by Job Ndugai to tender his resignation following a week of non-stop pressure from the public and politicians demanding him to quit after giving a controversial statement in a leaked video on social media.

One application was, however, not returned according to the party's Assistant Secretary-General (Organization Department), Solomon Itunda.