Tanzania: Premier Praises Burundi's Fertilizer Investor in Dodoma

15 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has backed a plan by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to allow a Burundi-based investor Intracom to build a fertilizer factory in Dodoma demanding that the plan is appropriate for the development of the country's agriculture sector.

He said the government will oversee the entire construction project to ensure it meets the targets required and subsequently address the shortage of fertilizer among rural farmers.

The factory is projected to produce some 600,000 tonnes of fertilizer annually. Majaliwa said upon the completion of the project Tanzania could end import dependence on fertilizers.

