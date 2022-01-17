Tanzania: Tanesco Says Its 27,000/ - for Rural Connections

TANZANIA Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) said on Saturday it will charge only 27,000/- to all rural area customers requesting its new connection service ending speculations that the tariff is for selected areas.

Early this month, the state parastatal agency made a total overall in its connection tariff after raising charges by 18 percent to all urban connections.

Tanesco's Senior Manager for Dodoma Region, Eng Frank Chambua said in Kigwe village that the connection fee for rural residents remains at 27,000/-.

"We are here to assure you that rural residents will continue to be connected at a subsidized price of 27,000/-," Eng Chambua told residents insisting the amount includes value-added tax.

The government said it is injecting 195.5bn/- into an electricity connection project in Dodoma. There are 581 villages in Dodoma and 422 villages have been connected to electricity service.