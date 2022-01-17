Tanzania: Govt Drops Waste Recycling Firm for Underperformance

Vice President, Philip Mpango has ordered authorities in Dodoma to freeze a contract signed with a waste collection firm (Green Waste) for prolonged underperformance.

The Vice President made the declaration during his visit to the region where he inspected various places and was finally dissatisfied with the services of the company after witnessing uncollected garbage's in the area.

During his inspection, he also listened to the complaints of residents living in the area who informed him that despite the fact that they provide money to the company to collect the waste from their areas but they have not been doing the job effectively thus endangering the health of citizens.

However, Dr Mpango ordered Dodoma city officials to take immediate measures to ensure that the whole city becomes clean precisely at the market places and all roads.

Additionally, he instructed Directors country wide to take the exercise of cleaning the environment as a continuous exercise by inspecting their areas from time to time so as to keep the country clean.