Tanzania: Govt Commended for Support in Scribes' Funerals

MWANZA Press Club (MPC) has expressed gratitude to the government for its support since the death until funeral of five journalists who passed away in a horrific road accident that occurred on Tuesday morning at Nyamikoma area in Busega District, Simiyu region.

The accident involved a government-owned vehicle - Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number STK 8140 that collided with a Toyota Hiace and claimed lives of other nine people.

The journalists who died were identified as Abel Ngapemba (an Information Officer at the Mwanza Regional Secretariat), Steven Msengi (an Information Officer with Ukerewe District), Johari Shani (Uhuru Media Group), Husna Milanzi (ITV) and Anthony Chuwa (Freelancer).

MPC Chairperson, Mr Edwin Soko said on Friday during a meeting with Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC), Engineer Robert Gabriel that all the deceased have been laid to rest and everything went smoothly since the day of accident.

"We are grateful for the support from the regional government including transportation of the deceased bodies to their respective homes for burial and also covering other costs for the families which have lost their beloved relatives," said Mr Soko.

Bodies of the two information officers were flown to Dar es Salaam, Johari Shani was buried in Arusha, Chuwa in Kilimanjaro and Milanzi in Mwanza. He added that they are happy that the government also continues to monitor the progress of the two journalists who were injured in the accident and admitted to Bugando Zonal Referral Hospital.

"They are doing well indeed," he stressed while also expressing his gratitude to individuals and institutions, including press clubs from across the country, for their attendance and support.

The RC commended MPC for its appreciation, affirming that the region is still coordinating donations from various public institutions and whoever feels willing to support, for families on loss. He said that the government all the time appreciates the journalists' contributions towards informing the public on what is going on in the country.

"We are all aware that the tragedy has caused some to become widows, widowers and others lose their dear relatives in their families, so we as a region will continue to support them whenever the situation allows," said Engineer Gabriel.