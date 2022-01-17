Tanzania: Yanga's Import Heralds Transfer Climax

YOUNG Africans are going to unveil their new international signing before the mini-transfer window closes tonight.

The new import, according to sources, has been recruited to help the club strengthen the club's defence line. Yanga, the Premier League leaders face Coastal Union at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga tomorrow in their 12th NBC Premier League match of the campaign and have vowed to play lungs out to win the crucial encounter.

Giving an update about the international player, the club's Spokesperson Haji Manara said all the details concerning him, which position he plays and where he comes from will be made available today.

In the same token, Manara described their newly- signed centre back Ibrahim Hamad 'Bacca' from KMKM as a potential player capable to strengthen the team's defensive section with his great skills.

"He has been scrutinised by our technical bench for a long time and this is the best period for him to work for this big club in the country and we believe that he will execute his responsibilities well," said Manara.

He also pointed out that Yanga has serious connection with players from Zanzibar and they always shine whenever they land at Jangwani street.

"Bacca is still young and has got many years to play football that is why we have strong belief in him. He can give us the required support the club needs to fulfill its intended targets," he said.

He again pointed out that the coming i nf Bacca will assist to fill the current gap left by the team's two defenders, Shomari Kibwana and Abdallah Shaibu 'Ninja' who apparently are in Tunisia undergoing surgeries. Commenting a bit about tomorrow's match, Manara said it will not be a simple game as many people see it saying Coastal Union always give them a tough ride but they are ready for the battle.

"In order to be champions, you need to win games of these nature that is why our mission here is nothing less than to emerge victors after the 90 minutes of play.

With the preparations we have had, I have no doubt that we will produce tangible results," he narrated.

He added that their opponents will want to repeat the same character they did last season when they won 2-1 but he maintained that with the nature of squad they have, winning mentality is always with the players.

In another development, Manara urged Yanga members to continue with the exercise of electronically registering themselves in order to enable the club create a modern database.

"This campaign is very important that is why we are requesting all our members wherever they are to use this opportunity well by ensuring that they electronically get registered," he noted.