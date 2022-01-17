Tanzania: Diplomats Praise Samia

NEWLY accredited members of the diplomatic corps to Tanzania have commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan's outstanding performance, promising to accord her full cooperation.

They made the statement Friday in Chamwino State House, Dodoma when presenting their credentials to President Samia, ready to start their tour of duty in the country.

A list of those who presented their credentials to President Samia include Abdulla Ali M Alsheryan from Saudi Arabia, Kim Sun Pyo (Republic of Korea), Triyogo Jatmiko (Indonesia) and Zakaria El Goumiri from Morocco. Receiving the credentials, President Samia commended the new envoys for their appointment to Tanzania, assuring them of her government's commitment to maintain the multilateral cooperation for an interest of the all parties.

She also asked the diplomats to convey her greetings to their Heads of State back home on Tanzania's determination to uphold the existing ties for present and future prosperity.

In another development, President Samia received a special envoy from Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye aimed at cementing further the existing bilateral ties on economic affairs.

The message was delivered to President Samia by the Burundi Minister for East African Community, Youth, Culture and Sports, Ambassador Ezéchiel Nibigira at the Chamwino State House, in Dodoma.

The Burundian minister said the two countries have been enjoying ties on diplomacy and political affairs, and now the relations have been extended to economic affairs. There are some projects that are jointly being implemented by our two countries including the construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) that will link Tanzania and Burundi," he said.

According to him, upon completion, the project will ease transportation of Nickel minerals that are available in Burundi and Tanzania, stimulating economic activities and fostering development in the neighbouring countries.

He moreover commended President Samia for her continued support for Burundi in different sectors.

For her part, President Samia commended her Burundian counterpart President Ndayishimiye for his efforts to maintain peace and bring development. She said Tanzania will keep on cooperating with Burundi in different development programmes for the benefits of the two sides.

Speaking of the SGR stretch project that will link Tanzania and Burundi, President Samia said efforts are underway for the project to kick off. In October last year, President Ndayishimiye paid a state visit to Tanzania during which, among other things, he held official talks with his host, President Samia.

The two countries agreed to bolster bilateral ties in several key sectors, among them infrastructure, trade and investment, agriculture, mining, health, communications and security.

The two Presidents expressed their commitments to forge the long-term diplomatic relations between the two East African countries. During the state visit President Samia told President Ndayishimiye that Tanzania remained a true friend and a relative who wanted to see that the Great Lakes region was calm, secure and with peace and security.

"Tanzanian government joins our Burundian counterparts to condemn terrorist attacks that occurred on September 18 and 20, 2021 which caused six deaths and over 50 injuries as well as destruction of properties," President Samia told the Burundi president during the visit, informing the public that addressing security matters was one of the agendas of their meeting.

President Samia further commended the government of Burundi for economic transformation, insisting that because of the prevailing peace in that country its economy was continuing to be stronger than ever before.

President Ndayishimiye invited the citizens of both countries to continue doing business across the borders, especially by investing in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry, banking, food processing sectors and transport.

He further asked the international community to lift the ban on the remaining economic sanctions, thanking the EAC member States for its efforts to ensure that the sanctions were removed.