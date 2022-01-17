Tanzania: Necta Releases 2021 Form Four Results

The National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA) has today announced the results of form four students who sat for national examinations in 2021 where a total of 422,388 students have passed their exams out of 204,214.

The Councils Executive Secretary, Dr Charles Msonde revealed this in Dar es Salaam saying that the overall form four performances has risen by 1.46 per cent reaching 87.30 percent.

According to NECTA from the 422,388 students who passed their exams, 218,174 are girls equivalent to 85.77 per cent and 204,214 are boys equal to 89.00 per cent.