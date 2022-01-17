Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 10,000 Jabs Given On Jan. 13

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 10,252 COVID-19 vaccines on January 13, including 6,389 first doses, 2,420 boosters, 1,422 third doses and 21 travel shots, said the Health Ministry.

The ministry's figures further revealed that 12,479,874 jabs have been given so far. This include 7,024,981 first shots, 4,481,534 boosters, 944,338 third doses and 29,021 travel shots.

6,087,525 people are fully vaccinated till this date, 4,481,534 of whom have received two shots and 1,605,991 got only one shot as the vaccine requires only one dose or they have already been infected, the ministry specified.

The overall number of people who registered on Evax.tn platform to book vaccination appointments hit 7,780,986.