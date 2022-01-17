Zimbabwe: Simba Bhora Reinforces

SIMBA Bhora have added three more experienced players to their armoury as they seek to win the ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League title at the end of the season.

The Shamva-based side, who already boast of an array of experienced players, have added Webster Tafa and Tafadzwa Jaravani from CAPS United as well as Langton Chavinda from WhaWha.

Simba Bhora secretary-general, Taurai Janhi, said the coming in of Jaravani, Tafa and Chavinda is part of a dream to build a team that is not only capable of winning the Northern Region Division One championship but also to be a force to reckon with in Zimbabwean football in future.

"An elephant is never eaten overnight. This is part of a process we have undertaken to grow the Simba Bhora brand not just to be a Shamva-based team representing Mashonaland Central Province but to be the epicentre of football in Zimbabwe in years to come," Janhi said.

"It's a big dream, it's a long journey. With the support of our president Simba Ndoro, we are pushing to have Shamva being a centre of excellence. We are renovating our stadium, Wadzanai, so that it meets international standards. We want international matches to be hosted in Shamva in the future."

"We know that the Northern Region Division One League is not an easy league, it's very competitive but our dream lives on, we want to bring success to Shamva and the province through Simba Bhora. We want to grow ourselves into a stronghold of Zimbabwean football by supporting grassroots development at primary school and secondary school level. It's a work in progress and in this journey we would like to thank the community for it's support and so also to the corporate sector. We appeal to the corporate sector to chip in whenever they can."

Simba Bhora, who are one of the favourites for the championship, took on Black Mambas in a rescheduled Week 4 match at Wadzanai stadium yesterday hoping to return to winning ways after playing a 1-1 draw against Chegutu Pirates in the midweek. -- NRSLTimes.