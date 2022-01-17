Zimbabwe: Zim Envoy Rallies German Investors

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Germany, Alice Mashingaidze, has urged German investors interested in Zimbabwe to reach out to the embassy as there are huge opportunities in many sectors including agriculture, mining, manufacturing, infrastructure development and tourism.

Ambassador Mashingaidze said this in Berlin last week after meeting leaders of Afrocentric start-up, Deutsch Connect, which has partnered with Liquisto, a German innovative company that sells high end industrial machinery and equipment from leading manufacturers at reduced prices.

The partnership will see Deutsch Connect being the exclusive official partner for Liquisto in Southern Africa.

Liquisto is an innovative company that helps manufacturers manage their excess inventory more effectively through a unique combination of predictive analytics and e-commerce technology. In addition, it makes the high-end industrial products accessible and affordable for purchasers through a curated e-commerce platform and community.

Deutsch Connect co-founder and head of client acquisition, Elitah Sandau told Ambassador Mashingaidze that they were aiming at accelerating economic cooperation between Germany and Zimbabwe.

She said they were excited about the appetite for economic cooperation between Germany and Zimbabwe.

"Our vision is to be the bridge that facilitates sustainable business between Africa and Germany. Meeting with Ambassador Mashingaidze was exciting and her passion and drive to get things done will be a great asset."

Mrs Sandau added: "For the Liquisto partnership, besides the reduced prices, what impressed Deutsch Connect the most was the core values of Liquisto that include sustainable impact, a future free from manufacturing waste and intelligent matching of excess inventory with untapped demand."

"At a time the world is battling climate change issues it is a breath of fresh air to find partners with innovative solutions that also make sustainable Impact.

As Deutsch Connect, we believe that the machinery and equipment available through Liquisto and leading German manufacturers will revolutionise the Southern African Market. Our key focus is in agriculture, mining, manufacturing and health sectors and it is widely known that German machinery is durable, efficient and second to none.

"The fact that our clients would be buying at reduced prices which are very competitive, is an added bonus. "

The Liquisto business model is unique in that it will enable easy access and affordable prices for purchasers who will buy industrial goods at reduced prices from leading manufacturers and all goods come with a durability guarantee and some products come with a full manufacturer's warranty.

Liquisto Managing Director Aernout Verhallen said that they were excited to be entering the Southern African market through Deutsch Connect and highlighted that their products could add tremendous value to African SMEs, who have a hard time accessing high quality German machinery and equipment, especially at competitive prices.

"We offer industrial goods that are otherwise hard to obtain and provide African buyers access both from a logistics and price perspective. These products can help the many exceptional entrepreneurs in Africa develop their businesses, generating jobs and economic value for their communities.

Liquisto offers products from manufacturers including Siemens, BeumerGroup, Lenze, Stübbe, Bucher Hydraulics, Festo, Renner, Netzsch, Jumo, Johstadt, Hach, ifm electronic, Evoguard, Saphirwerk, Reed, Peraplas, emtechnik, ProMinent and Rittal among others.