Zimbabwe: Zim Brace for SA Match

THE Zimbabwe senior women's field hockey team are hoping for an upset when they face South Africa today at Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium, as the Africa Cup of Nations roar into life in Accra, Ghana.

The tournament will see both men's and women's teams competing in the tournament that is running until Sunday.

It's the eighth edition for the women's competition and 11th edition for men.

Zimbabwe should expect a tough encounter when they take to the field in their first Pool A match at the week-long tournament as South Africa seek to defend their title.

The senior women's side are vying for a podium finish at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Team manager, Tracy du Plooy, said despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the players kept on working towards the event. "I see them qualifying, they have worked extremely hard to date, so I can only hope that they can pull through.

"They have been training for two years, with the Covid, it was postponed and they carried on training throughout, they have got extreme commitment these girls, very good team to be with.

"They kept up their fitness levels, they kept up their skill levels and worked very hard, we are very proud," said du Plooy.

Zimbabwe are led by coach Patricia Davies and has made it clear she has a lot of expectations for the team since they have been together for some time and is content with the preparations they had ahead of the competition.

"The team is very fit. It's been playing for quite a long time and I think I have a lot of expectations for them because we all are just trying to get onto the podium. That's what we are trying to do.

"They have trained a lot, and they have trained hard and they deserve a win. I mean to get on that podium this year."

In their last meeting, in 2019, Zimbabwe lost to South Africa but they are hoping for a good match when they clash today.

Their second match is against Uganda tomorrow and they will take on Namibia in the last group matches on Wednesday.

In their previous encounter against Namibia, Zimbabwe won and they would want another favourable result when they meet this week.

In the other Pool A match lined up for today, Namibia clash with Uganda.

Pool B will see Kenya taking on Zambia and hosts Ghana are up against Nigeria.