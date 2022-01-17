Zimbabwe: Govt Regularises Glen View Home Industry

Blessings Chidakwa and Vongai Chinjeke

Harare City Council will now be collecting revenue from Glen View home industry complex following the intervention of Government which spearheaded the appointment of an interim committee to bring sanity at the complex.

The Glen View Area 8 steering committee led by interim chairperson Mr Peter Chibemhe will oversee the operations at the market for at least a year after which a substantive management committee will be put in place.

Addressing the traders at the complex on Friday, Harare Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Tafadzwa Muguti said the move was meant to get rid of space barons.

"We have a lot of space barons and a lot of extortion which is going on. We have a lot of manufacturers, mostly of furniture, who are being charged a lot of money to be there by people who are not from council.

"Today, we have sanitised this place and there will be an interim committee which is going to run for the whole year working together with the city of Harare. We are going to put toilets and also a centre of excellence," he said.

Mr Muguti said a police post would be set up for the first time inside the market while training would be provided in customer care and other activities.

Acting Harare Mayor Councillor Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa said the regularisation of the Glen View market was meant to maintain and uplift the people that were surviving from business at the area.

"Government, through devolution funds, has already availed money to upgrade this market and also to improve and expand it to try and accommodate more people.

"However, the most critical reason why we are here is that as the sole authority responsible for allocation and management of these stalls, we should ensure that everything being done here is orderly and is up to the laws," he said.

Clr Mutizwa said the traders were operating without paying anything to the council.

"What we are saying is we want to bring order and make sure that trading here is registered with us and people are paying to council. We want to do it together with the concerned citizens who are trading here," he said.