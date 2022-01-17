Africa: Match Facts - Guinea Bissau V Egypt

After disappointing results in Match Day 1, Guinea Bissau and Egypt enter the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 Group D Match Day 2 with the intention of winning only to revive their hopes.

Match Card

Date: 15 January 2022

Time: 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Roumde Adjia, Garoua

Group: D

Match: Guinea-Bissau v Egypt

Here are the Match Facts from Opta

● This will be the first encounter between Guinea-Bissau and Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

● Guinea-Bissau remain winless in their seven matches at the Africa Cup of Nations (D3 L4) and could become the seventh side not to win any of their first eight matches in the competition, after Angola, Benin, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia and Uganda.

● Egypt have lost two consecutive Africa Cup of Nations games for the first time since 2002. In fact, they've lost three of their last six in the competition, more than in their previous 29 combined (W21 D6 L2).

● Guinea-Bissau have failed to score in five consecutive Africa Cup of Nations games, the only side to ever go six games without scoring in the competition is Kenya, in 1990.

● Having lost their opening match against Nigeria (1-0), Egypt will look to avoid losing their first two matches of an Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 1992 (lost all two group stage games).